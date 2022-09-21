Indians celebrate Onam in Antarctica by carving flower on frozen ice, Anand Mahindra reacts

Onam is celebrated with much gusto by Keralites settled in different parts of India and the world. People are taking to different social media platforms to give a glimpse of how they are celebrating with full fervour and enthusiasm. Amid those shares, a special video has intrigued many, including business tycoon Anand Mahindra. The video shows a few Indians celebrating Onam in Antarctica in an unusual way.

“You cannot prevent Indians from celebrating Onam. Even in Antarctica. Outstanding,” Mahindra wrote while posting the video. The video opens to show a few people carving something on frozen ice. The timelapse video then shows their creation. It is a picture of a flower on ice with the words “Onam @ Antarctica” written below.

Take a look at the mesmerising video:

The video has been posted a few hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than two lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also gathered close to 15,000 likes. People took to the video’s comments section to share their reactions.

“Beautiful,” posted a Twitter user. “Really outstanding. Thanks for sharing,” expressed another. “Awesome,” commented a third. “Indians k liye #festival means emotion,” wrote a fourth. Many shared thumbs up emoticons to show their appreciation.

