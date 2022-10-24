One of these eggs is not like the others. Watch viral video to know why

There are different kinds of videos that are regularly shared online. Some of those videos also come with surprise at the end and often leave people stunned. This video involving a bowl full of eggs is one such example. The video ends with such a twist that may leave you amused and make you chuckle too.

The video was shared by actor Zekitta on his personal Instagram. However, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared on an Insta page. “I can’t unsee it,” reads the caption posted along with the video. There’s a possibility you will say the same after watching the video.

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away what the video shows, so take a look:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone crazy viral online. Till now, the video has gathered over 5.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Cracked me up. I dyed. Omelette someone else have a shot at some of these egg puns now,” joked an Instagram user. “Idk why but this made my day,” shared another. “This made me laugh,” posted a third. “Hahahahahaha,” wrote a fourth. Many shared their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.