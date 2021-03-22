Onions as nail art? Quirky creation baffles netizens. What do you think?

Stickers, free-hand drawing, glitter, extensions or French tips - there are many options one can choose when it comes to nail art. But has the thought ever crossed your mind that a vegetable can be used for the purpose? If not, then let this Instagram video change your mind. Shared on an Instagram page named ‘Nadiya ilysm’, the video shows the use of green onions or spring onions to decorate nails. The video may leave you with many questions.

The video starts with a person placing a piece of spring onion on a nail and then applying gel polish on it. As the clip goes on, they sculpt the piece of onion smoothly into the shape of the nail. The end result may leave you stunned.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on March 21, the clip has garnered over 4,500 likes and lots of comments. People were surprised to see such an odd item used to decorate nails. While many found it interesting, others simply couldn’t figure out how one was supposed to do any work with such nails. Many flooded the comments section with other suggestions.

“Ok so my curiosity is does the onion get old and eventually rot? Or does it stay frozen in time in the gel?” asked an Instagram user. “Can you make like spaghetti nails and then leave some spaghetti on the outside and then boil it,” requested another. “Okay but how will you do any work with those? A for creativity though,” commented a third.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first video on the page that shows onions being used for nail art. Here’s another video shared on the page:

What are your thoughts on this nail art?

