Only a sharp-eyed sleuth can spot the leopard in this video before the countdown ends

Social media users are always drawn to challenges that test their observation skills, whether it's spotting a hidden object or solving a tricky puzzle. These viral tasks often rack up millions of views as people share them with friends, eager to prove their sharp-eyed abilities. The latest challenge captivating the online community comes from an unexpected source - a zoo in Scotland inviting viewers to find a hidden snow leopard in its enclosure. A video challenging viewers to find the hidden snow leopard has gone viral online.(Instagram/fivesisters.zoo)

Five Sisters Zoo in the UK recently shared an Instagram video challenging viewers to spot their elusive snow leopard, Nela, before the countdown ends. The video begins with a view of the snow leopard’s rocky habitat in the zoo’s enclosure, but there’s a catch: Nela is almost impossible to see at first glance, perfectly camouflaged against the stones.

“Can you spot our snow leopard, Nela, before the countdown runs out?” the zoo’s caption dares users.

Take the challenge and see how you stack up:

Shared five days ago, the video has gone viral with more than 2.6 million views and hundreds of comments - most of them from people confessing that they could not see the snow leopard.

“I would 100% be that leopard’s lunch,” joked one Instagram user. “When the video restarted I lost them again,” another said.

“He's just so perfectly camouflaged or I have no survival instinct,” a viewer wrote in the comments section.

Only a few people said they managed to find the snow leopard before the video zoomed in to reveal the wild animal hiding in plain sight.

Located in West Lothian, Scotland, Five Sisters Zoo is a family-run establishment known for its focus on conservation and animal welfare. Founded in 2005, the zoo has grown to house over 160 different species. The zoo welcomed snow leopard sisters Nela and Aruna in 2019.

(Also read: Only a true riddle master can find the next 3 letters in this mind-bending brain teaser)