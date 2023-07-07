Only a true cat lover can spot the fourth kitty in 5 seconds

Optical illusions are mind bending and they often leave people absolutely baffled. They are such where reality and perception intertwin showing something that is not really there or hiding something in plain sight. One such optical illusion involving four cats has left people amazed. Shared on Reddit, the challenge is to find the fourth kitty in a picture, which may take some time and patience.

Can you find the fourth cat in this picture? (Reddit/@KittyInALabCoat)

“There are 4 cats in this picture,” reads the caption of a post shared on Reddit. The image at first glance shows three black coloured cats staring at the camera. However, there is also a fourth kitty in the image.

Take a look at the picture to see how quickly you can find the cat hidden in plain sight:

Did you manage to find the fourth cat? Are you still struggling to find the answer? Take a look at some comments by Reddit users that will help you find the answer.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the optical illusion picture involving cats:

“I was trying to search for another black cat that might have been under or next to one of those black cats,” shared a Reddit user. “I zoomed in on the black cats, then zoomed out and found it,” suggested another. “I found that the framing gave it away. The cat is exactly in the line I expected based on the black cats offset from the centre. Off centre would have taken much longer,” added a third. “There...are...four...cats!” joined a fourth. “Catmouflag,” joked a fifth. “That's what's so interesting about this. If you look at it now, you completely see it and have no idea why you didn't see it before. And that's how eyes work. We don't really look at everything. So much of it is memory. Which is why things stand out when they change. Because we don't really look at a room we've seen over and over. We use our memories instead,” wrote a sixth.

Did that optical illusion blow your mind? Since being shared, it has gathered close to 14,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on the optical illusion? Did you enjoy the challenge of finding the cat?

