Only in Bengaluru: Security guard at YC event pitches his product to Harvard-educated founder

Y Combinator hosted its ‘Startup School India’ event in Bengaluru on Saturday, bringing founders, engineers and builders from across the country under one roof. Alongside YC partners Jared Friedman, Ankit Gupta and Jon Xu — who attended as speakers and organisers — founders from startups like Meesho, Razorpay and Groww also took the stage.

Y Combinator General Partner Ankit Gupta with a security guard/entrepreneur in Bengaluru (X/@KarthikNagpuri)

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The Bengaluru event saw a large turnout of builders and developers at the Electronic City venue. But amid the expected buzz, YC partner Ankit Gupta found himself in an unexpected interaction with a security guard working at the event.

Gupta, a US-based computer scientist and entrepreneur, said he met a security guard who turned out to be an aspiring entrepreneur and mechanical engineering student with a product set to launch soon.

(Also read: Who is Harshita Arora? UP-born school dropout becomes Y Combinator's general partner)

“India is truly cracked”

Harvard-educated Gupta took to X to praise India’s startup ecosystem after his encounter with the security guard. He said that the “security guy” showed him the product that he will be launching next week.

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{{^usCountry}} “One of the security guys helping us out with Startup School India is a mechanical engineering college student and just showed me the product he’s launching next week. India is truly cracked,” he wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “One of the security guys helping us out with Startup School India is a mechanical engineering college student and just showed me the product he’s launching next week. India is truly cracked,” he wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the comments section, a person claiming to be the security guard in question shared a picture he took with Gupta. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the comments section, a person claiming to be the security guard in question shared a picture he took with Gupta. {{/usCountry}}

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“It’s me btw,” claimed Karthik Nagapuri, sharing a selfie that shows Gupta dressed in white with a Y Combinator lanyard around his neck.

Several people in the comments section called the encounter a “Peak Bengaluru” moment.

“What's the product? always curious what college kids are shipping these days,” one person asked.

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“Yes we have a huge potential in India for startups. We need a supporting ecosystem for startups that can guide these young talents,” another said.

What is Y Combinator’s Startup School?

Y Combinator’s Startup School is a free programme designed to help people learn how to build startups. It is created by Y Combinator, one of the world’s most well-known startup accelerators, and is aimed at early-stage founders or anyone interested in starting a company.

The programme offers online lectures from YC partners and successful founders, covering topics like coming up with ideas, building a product, finding users, and growing a startup. Participants typically follow a structured curriculum while working on their own ideas.

The event that YC hosted in Bengaluru was a curated real-world meetup to connect YC with Indian founders.

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(Also read: YC founder Paul Graham defends fame, money as valid startup motivations after Indian entrepreneur’s tweet)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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