Only maths geniuses can solve this brain teaser. Are you one?

Brain teasers are fun to solve and often leave people scratching their heads. And if you happen to be someone who likes solving them, we have a maths-based brain teaser for you. Are you up for the challenge?

Try solving this maths brain teaser.(Instagram/@mathcince)

The question was shared on an Instagram handle by @mathcince. The question reads, “Brain test: 3+5-2x3=?” The page also shared two options as possible answers. These are 2 or 18.

Take a look at this maths brain teaser here:

This post was shared on June 28. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than one lakh times. The share has also received close to 4,000 likes. Many guessed answers in the comments. Were you able to solve it? What do you think is the answer?

Earlier, another brain teaser had gone viral on social media. Instagram page ‘Puzzles, Math and Logic!' shared this question on their social media. The puzzle includes a whistle, an animated character, and a pair of shoes. Each of the figures has a specific value. Now, the tricky part is figuring out their separate values so you are able to put them into the final equation to get their combined value. Read more about this brain teaser here.

