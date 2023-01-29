Only one woman is singing in this viral video. Can you identify the real singer?

If you are a regular user of social media, you may have seen videos of people singing different hit tracks or original numbers. There are also several singing-related trends that have gone viral. Among them is a trend where people share videos of multiple people performing. The catch, however, is to identify the person who is actually singing and the others who are merely lip synching. Just like this video of four women that has gone viral on Twitter.

The video is shared with a simple caption that reads, “Who is singing.” The clip opens to show four women with one of them holding a cat. They then start “singing” in a melodious voice. The video ends after the amazing performance.

Take a look at the video to see if you can spot the real singer:

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral with over 2.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the tweet has accumulated several likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Also at the ending it looks like No. 1 is the one that actually finished with the sound,” wrote a Twitter user. “Going with 4. 5 almost got me though,” expressed another. A third took a route of hilarity and shared that the cat is the one singing. What are your thoughts on the video? Who do you think is actually singing in the video?

