Optical Illusion: Are these rotating circles in the clip 2D or 3D?

Social media is a treasure trove of mind-bending optical illusions that never fail to perplex people. From a picture showcasing a girl with unnaturally long and thin legs to a cleverly clicked image of what appears to be a picture of Earth from space, the Internet is filled with a myriad of these captivating illusions. Among the latest additions to this ever-growing collection is this optical illusion featuring rotating circles. This black-and-white optical illusion gives off a remarkable 3D effect at first glance. But is it the case?

Viral Optical Illusion: Are these rotating circles 2D or 3D?(Twitter/@Rainmaker1973)

“These rotating circles trick you into believing the shapes are 3D, but they’re not,” reads the caption of the video shared on Twitter by a user who goes by Massimo. The video opens to show a spinning optical illusion on a wooden pole. At first, it appears as if it is a 3D illusion. But, towards the end of the video, one can see what it actually is.

Watch the optical illusion video below:

The optical illusion video shared a day ago on Twitter has garnered more than 4.2 lakh views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, it has also raked thousands of likes and a flurry of comments from Twitter users.

Here’s how people reacted to the optical illusion:

“Whoa, that’s trippy. At first, I thought it was flat, then I was, no it comes out, then surprise,” wrote a Twitter user. Another expressed, “Ok, you got me. Even without rotating I am already seeing 3D. Megaphone shape with ice cream cone inside.” “Well, I thought it was convex when I didn’t see the end,” commented a third.

