Viral Optical Illusion: Can you identify what’s wrong with this pic?

Optical illusions have long fascinated and captivated people across the globe. This is probably why optical illusion pictures and videos quickly go viral online. Now, an old optical illusion has again gained traction online and perplexed those who encounter it. It shows a simple picture of a girl standing amidst what appears to be a field, accompanied by a few parked cars. But there’s something wrong with the picture. Can you find out what it is? Viral Optical Illusion: How quickly can you identify what’s wrong with this pic?(Reddit/@theillustros)

A user known as ‘theillustros’ shared a fascinating optical illusion in Reddit’s ‘pics’ community. The image features a girl standing in what seems to be an open field. However, what captured everyone’s attention were the girl’s seemingly unnaturally long and thin legs. The caption accompanying the picture intriguingly states, “A cool optical illusion. It took me a while to notice it….” This illusion has sparked curiosity and engaged puzzle enthusiasts as they try to unravel the secret behind the girl’s uncanny leg appearance.

Here’s the optical illusion that has baffled people:

The picture was shared a few days ago on Reddit. It has since then raked up more than 1,300 likes and a flurry of comments.

Check out a few reactions here:

A Reddit user shared, “Please tell me what I didn’t notice.” “God damn... I knew there was something wrong and couldn’t see it so I kept staring and my brain started to hurt a bit and then figured it out,” joined another. A third commented, “I’ve seen this photo a million times and it still tricks my eyes.” “That took a minute to understand.” Were you able to spot what’s wrong with the picture? If not, don’t worry. We’ve got your back. The girl in the picture is holding a bag of popcorn that blends in with the grass seemlessly.

