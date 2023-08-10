Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden animal in this picture?

Numerous images on the Internet can trick your eyes at first glance. However, upon closer inspection or staring intently, or even looking at it from a different angle, the image can reveal a completely different picture than what you initially saw. This is exactly what today’s optical illusion is about. It features intricate patterns that hide a hidden animal. Can you spot it?

Optical Illusion: Can you see the hidden animal?(Reddit/@opticalillusions)

The optical illusion was shared by a user named ‘EvaRaw666’ on the Reddit community ‘opticalillusions.’ The caption of the post asks, “Which animal do you see in this pic?”

The image features intricate patterns. However, upon closer inspection, you’ll notice the subtle features of an animal’s face cleverly woven into the design.

Take a look at the optical illusion here:

Since being shared on August 8 on Reddit, the optical illusion has raked up several upvotes. Many even took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this optical illusion:

A Reddit user wrote, “Y’all are seeing animals?” “I thought it was a snake. Then I squinted,” added another.

A third commented, “Vaguely cat-like.” “A rabbit, not the ears though. Edit: different angles, I also see a cat,” posted a fourth.

A fifth shared, “It’s a cat. I don’t see any other kind of animal. Even when I tilt it or squint my eyes.”

“Animals? Help! I don’t see any animals,” expressed a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this optical illusion? Were you able to spot the animal in this optical illusion? If yes, how quickly?

