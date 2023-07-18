Optical Illusion: Do you think these discs are moving? Look again

Optical illusions never fail to amaze us. From pictures showing straight lines that appear to bend at an angle to stationary circles that appear in motion to numbers hidden in plain sight, numerous optical illusions capture the fancy of puzzle enthusiasts. Just like this brain-scrambling optical illusion that has baffled people left and right.

Also Read| This healing grid optical illusion boggles netizens

Optical Illusion: Are these circles static or in motion?(Twitter/@crazyiIIusions)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The optical illusion was shared on the Twitter account Crazy Optical Illusions. It shows two yellow and blue coloured discs that seem to rotate at first glance. But that’s not the case, as a text insert on the optical illusion reads, “Although it may appear as though the discs are moving, it is actually the arrows tricking your brain!”

Watch the optical illusion video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What do you see in this optical illusion? Are these discs static or in motion for you? The optical illusion was shared in February this year. It has since accumulated over 4.3 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even posted comments after watching the optical illusion video. While many claim that everything appears to be stationary by covering the arrows, others disagree.

Check out how Twitter users reacted to this optical illusion:

“Cover the arrows and everything becomes stationary. Mind. Blown,” posted a Twitter user. Another claimed, “I have performed extensive frame by frame analysis and can confirm.” “Didn’t believe it myself, but then I tried covering one of the arrows with a finger and also taking a screenshot and it’s actually true. Science is amazing,” commented a third. A fourth shared, “I am so confused.” “Woah, that’s crazy!” wrote a fifth. A sixth remarked, “Ooooh they are not moving at all!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, a few remain sceptical and maintain that the discs are in motion “I don’t see it. They are literally moving.” To this, the original poster replied, “This is the crux of the illusion. Try covering the arrows.” “But these are moving? what’s the point?” joined another. A third remarked, “Covered the arrows and it’s still moving.” What are your thoughts on this optical illusion?

Also Read| This optical illusion art will make you question reality

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail