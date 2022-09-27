Optical Illusion: Does this black heart keep getting bigger or staying still?

There's nothing quite like an optical illusion to boggle your brain. From Stranger Things-inspired optical illusion to simple geometric shapes that stumped Elon Musk, these images surfacing on the Internet are aplenty. They might even prompt you to sink your teeth into them. So, are you ready to stare at a baffling optical illusion until you start questioning reality?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Today's optical illusion features a black heart in the centre, which appears to be moving, with a black and white vertical stripes background. It was created by Gianni A. Sarcone, Courtney Smith, and Marie-Jo Waeber in 2013 and was shared on the website of The Best illusion of the Year Contest. The event celebrates the ingenuity of the illusion research community across the world.

Take a look at the optical illusion below:

The image shows a black heart in the centre. Is it expanding or staying still? (Best Illusion of the Year Contest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Can you see the illusionary expanding shape? Or is it staying still for you? For most of us, the heart in the centre keeps on getting bigger, but in reality, it is still. Wondering how? Well, the above image is related to autokinetic illusion, where a static, tiny point of light in a dark or featureless setting seems to move.

Earlier, a mind-boggling optical illusion image that depicts a Venetian mask surfaced online. The illusion challenges people to figure out whether the mask features a man's face, a woman's face or both.