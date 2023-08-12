Find the snake hidden in these dry leaves. Your time starts now…

If you think you are a hawk-eyed person who is skillful at spotting animals or birds camouflaged in plain sight, then here is an image that will leave you entertained. This picture shows a snake hidden in a pile of dry leaves. Do you think you can spot the reptile in a few seconds?

Do you see a snake in this picture? (Jerry Davis)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twitter user Helen Bond Plylar posted this interesting picture. “Received this from a fellow HERper this morning. No caption needed, the task was implied: ‘Can you spot the snake?’,” she wrote alongside. In a follow up tweet, she explained that the photograph was originally captured by an individual named Jerry Davis from Texas.

Take a look at this image to see if you can spot the snake at first glance:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though the post was shared back in 2017, it is still interesting to solve. Don’t you think? There are several netizens who took to the comments section of the post to express their opinions about the optical illusion.

How did Twitter users react to the snake-related picture:

“It's always too easy when it’s dead centre, but that is some pretty camouflage,” expressed a Twitter user. “Day 2 and I still can’t find the snake,” joked another. “No I can't and that scares me more than the actual snake,” added another. “There is a snake, but I'll admit I wasn't able to find it,” wrote a fourth.

Still searching for the snake?

Are you still squinting your eyes and trying hard to find the snake in the pile of dried leaves? Then here is a tweet by the Plylar that will help you spot the slithery creature. “If y'all haven't found it yet... Copperhead, aka Agkistrodon contortrix. Cute but venomous, so no touchy!” she wrote as she posted an image that highlights the exact position of the reptile.

Take a look at the answer to this baffling optical illusion:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Her reply also received several comments from people. Just like this individual who posted, “Thank you for this tweet.” Another one commented, “THANK YOU! Was going insane trying to find this thing!” A third added, “Wow, It was hard for me to see but when you circle it, some serious camouflage. Thanks for sharing” A fourth wrote, “I suspected she must be in the centre, but I still didn't see HER.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on this image of a snake hiding in plain sight? How long did it take you to solve it?