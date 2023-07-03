How many overlapping lines are there in this pic? Answer will surprise you

Optical illusions are fun and exciting. They trick your brain into thinking or seeing something that is not there. Probably that is the reason people love exploring the different optical illusion posts. In fact, there are several subreddits on Reddit that are specially dedicated to various illusion related shares. This post about overlapping lines was recently shared on one such subreddit. And, since being shared, it has left people baffled.

The optical illusion about overlapping lines has left people baffled. (Reddit/@Servant Time_44)

The optical illusion is very simple and it is an image of the same kind of shapes drawn on paper. The challenge is to find the overlapping lines. Do you think you are up for the challenge? Here we must warn you that the answer will leave you very surprised.

Take a look at the post to solve the mystery of overlapping lines:

Did that optical illusion leave you stunned? By now you must have discovered that the shapes are drawn in such a way that their lines look overlapping but in reality none of them are. So, there are zero overlapping lines in the drawing.

What did Redditors say about the optical illusion?

The Reddit users couldn’t contain their surprise at how the lines look overlapping at first glance. They took to the comments section of the post to express just that. “Magic! The optical illusion wizards strike again!” commented a Reddit user. “How,” wondered another. “Magic! The optical illusion fairy waved her wand and voila, overlapping madness!” joked a third. “Oh this one definitely got me. I was in disbelief. Nice post,” joined a fourth. “I hate you. Now I can’t stop looking at it,” wrote a fifth.

The post was shared about two days ago. Since being posted, it has received close to 100 upvotes. Did you manage to spot that the lines are not overlapping at first glance? How many glances did it take you to realise that they're not overlapping?

