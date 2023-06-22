Think these circles have different colours? Look again

Optical illusions create a moment where perception and reality intertwine. They challenge your visual perception and trick your brain to see something that is different from what really is. This image involving three blue circles is one such example of an optical illusion that shows what you see is not always what it seems.

What is the optical illusion all about?

Optical Illusion: Are the circles of different colours? What do you think? (Reddit/@EndersGame_Reviewer)

The image shared on Reddit shows three circles of the same size placed on a plain surface. When you look at the image it seems like the circles are of various hues of blue. The reality, however, is different. Turns out, the circles are of the same colour but appear different.

Take a look at the optical illusion to see if all the circles appear in the same colour for you:

Who created the optical illusion?

Online optical retailer Lenstore created this colour saturation optical illusion. They explained that the colour of the circles appear different because of the change in the background hues. “The circle colour does not change but it is the changing environment surrounding them that makes our brain believe it does,” they added.

If you’re still not convinced, the best way is to put the circles side by side on a white surface. Once you do that, you will be able to see that the circles are of the same colour. Did the image baffle you? What are your thoughts on this optical illusion?

