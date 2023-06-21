Optical illusion challenge: Can you find circles in this grid of square?

Optical illusions can truly captivate and perplex the mind. Whether it's through captivating paintings, intriguing graphics, or challenging puzzles, these illusions often leave us puzzled as we try to unravel their secrets. So, If you're someone who enjoys solving optical illusions, we have something in store for you that is bound to leave you thoroughly bewildered. Can you find circles in this?(Reddit/@OpticalIllusions,)

In a post shared by Reddit page OpticalIllusions, a graphic is given. The challenge is to find circles inside the grid of the square. How many circles can you spot?

Take a look at the viral optical illusion here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 200 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out a few comments below:

An individual wrote, “This took me longer than it should've to spot them, but I do rather like it.” A second added, “Now this is a truly great optical illusion.” A third expressed, “Stop playing with my mind, you geometric wizard.”