Optical illusion: What do you see first - a man or a dog?

An old optical illusion has recently surfaced online, and it has again confused netizens as to whether the picture shows a man with a bag that has a bear's face or a dog in the wild. The baffling optical illusion picture has been circulating on the Internet all week and will prompt you to question reality once you look at it.

The mind-boggling optical illusion was shared on Twitter by a user who goes by Massimo. "This popular photo by Terri Babers (Jam Press) is an example of how optical illusion mess with your mind. First, you see a man running into the snow and then...," read the caption of the illusionary image. The image has left the netizens in splits as some people see a man heading into the woods, while others see a dog running towards the camera.

Take a look at the optical illusion image below:

The optical illusion image was shared on September 20 and has since accumulated more than 6,000 likes and hundreds of retweets. It has also received numerous responses. "I have problems..I saw the man and I saw the dog. I saw dog and I saw the man the man and the dog. But still I have a big issue with the scale of the trees, dog and man," commented an individual. "I can see 'snow dogs' in the trees!" pointed another. "I thought a man was running with a head of a bear behind his back," posted a third. "That exactly what I saw a man, then a bear and finally a dog," shared a fourth.

If you still can not decide whether it's a man or a dog, we are revealing it for you. Well, the seemingly simple optical illusion shows a dog whose tail appears as a person's head and face as a backpack. And it's pretty alright if your mind juggles between the two possible interpretations of the picture. The above image is related to the bistable illusion, where our eyes experience two equally probable interchangeable stable states in perception.

