Optical illusion: You're a puzzle champion if you spot the fourth cat hidden in this image

Optical illusions have long captivated the internet, blending visual trickery with mental challenges. A recent image posted on Reddit is the latest to spark both amusement and frustration among puzzle lovers. An optical illusion image of camouflaged cats on a blanket puzzled viewers trying to find a hidden fourth cat.(Reddit/Firebird071)

The photograph shows three calico cats lounging comfortably on a blanket that mirrors their black, orange, and white colour pattern. What makes the image so tricky is how the cats blend into the blanket, creating a near-perfect camouflage. To make things even more challenging, a curtain also appears in the frame, adding another layer of visual distraction.

But there’s a twist. According to the post’s caption, there is a fourth cat hidden in the image. The challenge posed to viewers is simple: find the fourth cat.

Check out the post here:

Reddit reacts

The post has garnered over a hundred comments, as users shared theories and observations while attempting to solve the illusion.

“Maybe this is a redirect. I think I see a face behind the curtain,” wrote one user. Echoing the sentiment, another said, “Many people have said behind the curtain, I see an eye peeking out.”

Others admitted defeat. “I can't find it still. I see no other cat in this image,” commented one frustrated viewer. Some users also struggled with the basics, with one writing, “The fourth was easy, but where is the third?”

The puzzle even triggered calls for better resolution. “May I please have some more pixels, kind stranger,” quipped one commenter, hoping a clearer image would aid the search.

Another observer pointed definitively, “Behind the curtain, upper right.”

As with many viral optical illusions, the real charm lies in the shared experience, whether it is successfully spotting the hidden detail or being playfully stumped by it. This cat-themed visual puzzle has not only intrigued Reddit users but also sparked a wave of curious engagement across the platform.

So, have you spotted the fourth cat yet? Or are you still staring at that curtain?