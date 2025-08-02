Optical illusion: Can you spot hidden third face in the image? Only 1 out of 10 people can

The optical illusion challenge for the day is here, and it has left many scratching their heads on the internet. The task is simple: players have been asked to spot the third face in the viral image, which features two girls. But even the pro players are finding it extremely hard to crack this mind-boggling puzzle. Are you a pro in solving puzzles? Try to identify the third face in this viral optical illusion.(Source: X)

Such fun games are a great way to put your observational skills to the test and make people aware of their visual abilities. Using various kinds of patterns and colors, optical illusions play tricks with the brain, forcing us to look beyond the obvious to search for answers. At times, they make people perceive things that could be totally different from the actual reality.

For many people, solving such puzzles on a daily basis helps them sharpen their focus and know more about their intelligence quotient.

Optical illusion: Where is the third face?

The image featuring two girls, one blonde and another brunette, has left people baffled as they have been asked to look out for a third face in the image. You need to keenly observe the image to identify the hidden face. At first glance, viewers get to notice the two youngsters as they remain seated and hold hands.

Also Read: Optical illusion: Only eagle-eyed can spot the dog in 10 seconds in this image

But somewhere in this photograph, there is a creepy face that has been cleverly created with the help of a unique illusion technique. The image was recently shared by TikTok creator and illusion expert Dean Jackson on social media.

Jackson stated that while the two girls appear to be chatting casually, there is a third face hidden somewhere in the image. He even pointed out that only one in 10 people gets to witness it while holding their phones at a normal distance.

Also Read: Optical Illusion: Spot all 9 animals in the mind-boggling visual challenge

Optical illusion: Answer

For people who are unable to spot the image, Jackson suggested placing the phone upright, walking a few steps, and then considering looking at it again. The third face is hidden in the t-shirt of the girl on the left side. This is said to be a perfect example of pareidolia, where your brain witnesses faces or other things in random patterns.

The third face appears on the girl sitting on the left side, if you look closely.(Source: Via The Sun)

FAQs

1. What's the challenge in the optical illusion test?

Viewers have been asked to identify a third face in the image.

2. Where is the third face located?

It can be seen on the T-shirt of the girl on the left.

3. Why solve optical illusions?

Such fun games play tricks on how people process contrast and shapes. These usually help in exercising your vision and brain.