Viral image shows Manhattan shooter dead with assault rifle in hand

In a chilling image now viral on social media, the body of the gunman believed to be involved in Monday’s deadly shooting at a Manhattan office building in New York is seen lying motionless, one hand still gripping the assault rifle used in the rampage. An off-duty officer of the New York Police Department (NYPD) was also killed in the shooting, AP reported, citing sources.(Bloomberg)

Meanwhile, the authorities have identified Shane Tamura as the gunman who opened fire inside a Midtown Manhattan building in New York City on Monday, killing at least four people.

Tamura is reportedly a Las Vegas native. According to unconfirmed reports, he is 27 years old. He is a former football player and reportedly holds a concealed carry permit from Nevada, a photo of which has surfaced on social media.