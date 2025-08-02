Optical illusion: These purple shapes are hiding something surprising. Can you see it?

Optical illusions have long fascinated viewers by bending reality and confusing the brain, but a new image shared on Instagram has taken that fascination to another level. Posted by the page How Things Work, the image shows what initially appears to be five oddly textured purple objects — resembling popsicles or items dipped in paint. However, the real task is to look beyond the surface and identify what’s actually in the picture. A brain-teasing image went viral after baffling viewers with its hidden subject.(Instagram/thishowthingswork)

The caption on the post challenges viewers directly, stating, "This picture will break your brain, but once you see it, you can't unsee it." What starts off as a confusing assortment of abstract purple shapes soon reveals something entirely unexpected once you take a closer look.

Take a look here at the image:

A test of perception

The optical illusion functions as a visual brain teaser, prompting viewers to re-evaluate their initial impression and search for the truth hidden within the colours and textures. As with many such illusions, the image plays with lighting, angles and familiar shapes to trick the brain into seeing something that isn’t there or more accurately, failing to see what is.

Internet reacts

Since being shared, the post has sparked a discussion in the comments section, with viewers expressing their shock, amusement and curiosity. One user commented, "It took me a full minute but now I can't stop seeing it." Another wrote, "This literally broke my brain for a second. Genius!" Someone else added, "I showed this to my sister and she screamed when she realised what it was."

A viewer jokingly asked, "Is this some kind of wizardry?" while another user shared, "My eyes hurt, but it's worth it once you figure it out." Others confessed their confusion, saying things like, "Still can't see it, someone help!" and "This is driving me crazy but I love it."

So, have you figured out what’s really in the image? Look again — you might just surprise yourself.