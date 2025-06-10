Optical illusion: You've got eagle eyes if you can spot the hidden white cat in this image

Optical illusions are more than just entertaining puzzles — they challenge our brains, test our focus, and often reveal just how easily our perception can be deceived. These visual conundrums have become increasingly popular across social media platforms, captivating audiences who enjoy the thrill of spotting hidden objects. Internet users were stumped by an illusion showing a white cat hidden in a backyard garden.(Reddit/Ok-Faithlessness-458)

(Also read: Optical illusion: Spot hidden snow leopard in this image to earn title of visual detective of the day)

One such brain teaser has once again captured the attention of the internet — this time featuring a :seemingly tranquil garden scene. If you're a fan of these mind-bending visuals, this one is certain to pique your curiosity.

The puzzle

This illusion was shared on Reddit by a user named Ok-Faithlessness-458. The image presents a peaceful backyard garden with a stone pathway lined with blooming flowers and vibrant greenery. A swimming pool enhances the serenity of the scene, while on the right, something unusual catches the eye — a shopping cart oddly tucked among the bushes.

In the background, a garden swing gently sways beside large potted plants. But hidden somewhere within this calm and colourful setting is a white cat, camouflaged almost perfectly. The challenge? Spot the well-hidden feline.

The image was shared with a simple caption: “Find white cat.”

Check out the puzzle here:

The internet’s ongoing fascination with optical illusions

Optical illusions have become wildly popular on the internet, consistently going viral on platforms like Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook. Why? Because they invite users to slow down, observe closely, and share their discoveries — creating the ideal blend of personal challenge and social interaction.

This particular image taps directly into that obsession. Many viewers claimed they spent several minutes carefully scanning the scene before finally locating the elusive cat. Others openly admitted defeat, turning to the comments section in search of clues.

(Also read: Optical illusion: Only those with razor-sharp eyes can spot the hidden cat in this image)

Have you found the cat yet?

So, can you spot the white cat hidden in this garden? It’s far trickier than it seems at first glance. These puzzles aren’t just tests of vision — they also demand patience and strong pattern recognition skills.

Whether you're a long-time optical illusion enthusiast or simply someone up for a fun visual challenge, this deceptively peaceful garden puzzle is sure to make you question what your eyes are telling you. Take a closer look — the white cat is in there somewhere.