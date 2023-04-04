Orangutan mom struggling to nurse her baby gets help from breastfeeding zookeeper

New moms might struggle with a lot of different things while raising a baby. One such challenge they have to face is breastfeeding. It can take time and practice to get used to it. At times, new moms may also require help. Turns out, not just humans but animals too struggle while breastfeeding. Recently, one such tale of an animal has gone viral.

Zoe, the orangutan with her newborn.(Instagram/@Metro Richmond Zoo)

Zoe, the orangutan, didn't find it easy to kickstart her maternal instincts. So to help her achieve that, the staff at Metro Richmond Zoo stepped in. Zoe was orphaned when she was just nine months old. Her first baby, Taavi, was hand raised by the staff. So, when she had her second child, the zoo's veterinarian devised a method to encourage the orangutan to develop maternal instincts. The vet asked the zookeeper and new mother, Whitlee Turner, to show the orangutan how to breastfeed.

"Zoe the orangutan needed help breastfeeding after failing to nurse her first baby. Zookeepers worked with her tirelessly to kickstart her maternal instincts. When Zoe delivered her second baby, a zookeeper helped teach Zoe how to nurse by breastfeeding her own baby in front of her. Breastfeeding and motherhood are no joke! Even our animal friends need help sometimes, too. It takes a village," wrote Metro Richmond Zoo. They also shared a video of Whitlee Turner teaching Zoe how to care for the child.

This video was shared just four days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked by over 1500 times and has several comments.

An individual posted, "This is absolutely beautiful and amazing." A second wrote, "This is amazing. I had a smile on my face almost the whole time." "Omg, I got the chills watching this your dedication is phenomenal. I thank you personally for what you do for these orangutans," added a third. A fourth shared, "I LOVE this so much!! You guys are an amazing team. Thank you for taking such thoughtful care of these amazing animals. You made my day."

