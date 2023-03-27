Dia Mirza says she did Bheed for her children, shares message for new moms struggling to get back to work

Dia Mirza has shared an adorable picture with son Avyaan from a scenic location in the hills. The actor has penned a note along with it to talk about her latest release, Bheed, and being a working mother. She said children of working moms will appreciate and respect them for going to work. Also read: Dia Mirza recalls asking 'friend' Rajkumar Hirani for work: Please cast me in your movie Sanju Dia Mirza has shared a new picture with son Avyaan.

Sharing the picture, Dia wrote, “I am so grateful for all the kind words coming our way for #Bheed (heart and folded hands emojis) Thank you so much! I did this movie for our children. So they can watch it some day and learn the power of empathy. Thank you @anubhavsinhaa, hazaar baar thank you for making me a part of this story. For all the new Mamma’s out there, finding it hard to get back to work, know this - we are better parents when we choose to do all that gives us joy. Our children will learn to appreciate and respect that we go to work too.”

Dia Mirza has penned a note on Instagram.

Actor Pallavi Sharda called her “Cuttieeeeeee” in the comments section. Actor Tara Sharma reacted to the post with a heart emoticon. A fan wrote, “you are looking so beautiful”. Another commented, “Aww how adorable”.

Bheed released on Friday and stars Dia in the role of Geetanjali, an elite woman stuck on the road amid the pandemic-induced lockdown making it impossible for her to reach her child. The black and white film has been directed by Anubhav Sinha and revolves around the struggles faced by everyone across the country during Covid pandemic induced lockdown.

Dia recently said in an interview that she tends to gravitate towards "positive" characters that can be imperfect. She told PTI, “It all depends on the imagination of the filmmaker. We all suffer from being stereotyped and the problem of being boxed. The choices that we make, the things that we say, we can create our own path. I am quite kicked with the diversity of parts but I tend to resonate more with positive parts. Also, human beings even while they are positive, they can also be flawed. I find that interesting. I guess people will get to see a bit of that in Bheed.”

