Orry’s ‘I am a liver’ statement sparks meme fest on X. Best ones guaranteed

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 22, 2023 03:09 PM IST

In an interview, Orry has revealed about himself and it has turned into a source of entertainment for many.

Orhan Awatramani, famously known as Orry, catapulted to fame after he was seen with several A-listers from the showbiz industry. His photos and videos often go viral as people are eager to know more about him. In an interview, Orry has revealed about ‘who is he’, and it has made netizens chuckle. His statement has even served as the fodder for memes.

In the video, he can be heard saying, “You go for a job, you are a jobber. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yea, I am a liver.”

Take a look at some of the memes here:

This X user declared that she is a liver, too.

Another wrote that Orry is not from this planet.

This individual shared how her mom would react if she told her that she is a liver.

Another, while quoting a video of Orry, shared that they are a ‘kidney’.

‘I am an overthinker,’ tweets a third in response to Orry’s video.

During the third episode of the 8th season of Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar asked Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan about Orry. While Khan said, “Who doesn’t know who Orry is?” Panday had added, “Someone didn’t know and I tried to explain who Orry is. And he told me that he is ‘loved but misunderstood.’ I think he is going by that now.”

