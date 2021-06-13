Otter trapped inside car engine gets rescued in Scotland

In a heartening animal rescue operation by Scottish SPCA, an otter was rescued from a car engine. The animal found itself stuck inside the engine but was fortunately found by two officers from the organisation who carefully rescued the animal. The incident shared on Facebook has now garnered much love from netizens.

“Our animal rescue officers Darren and Sarah attended a very unusual rescue in Edinburgh a few weeks ago. We received a call to our helpline about an otter who had bizarrely managed to get himself trapped inside the body of a car!” reads the first few lines of the post.

It goes on to describe how scared the animal was and struggled to free itself from the engine. “When Sarah and Darren opened the bonnet, it turned out the otter didn’t need their help as he shot out of there and ran away as fast as he could!” it adds.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on June 11, the post has garnered over 340 reactions and many comments. People thanked the officers and lauded their efforts to rescue the animal. Others expressed their relief after the otter was rescued.

“Aww poor little one, so glad the wee soul is safe and sound now,” wrote a Facebook user. “Poor thing must have been terrified!” commented another. “So happy you guys rescued the furry one,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this rescue?