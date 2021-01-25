IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Our little man knew! Puppy’s correct gender prediction leaves netizens gushing
trending

Our little man knew! Puppy’s correct gender prediction leaves netizens gushing

“Looks like we have a psychic little puppy,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:54 PM IST
The image shows Rollo the puppy prancing towards Tori, the mom-to-be, as she holds a blue and a pink balloon in each hand.(Instagram/@nathan_ryles)

Gender reveal parties are massive hits nowadays, with parents-to-be using all kinds of themes to announce their new addition to the family. Now, a clip featuring a puppy guessing the gender of the baby, an hour before the actual party, has won many hearts. Shared on Instagram by the dad-to-be Nathan Ryles, the video may make you say 'aww' repeatedly.

The clip starts with Rollo the puppy prancing towards Tori, the mom-to-be, as she holds a blue and a pink balloon in each hand. Rollo promptly bites the blue balloon. A few moments later, in the original gender reveal, Nathan bursts the balloon to disclose that it is indeed a boy. “Looks like we have a psychic little puppy,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

Take a look at the adorable video:

Shared on January 24, the clip has garnered over 10,200 views and tons of comments from netizens. While some congratulated the happy parents-to-be, others showered their love for the furry psychic.

“Our little man knew!” gushed an Instagram user. “Congratulations! Rollo just knew,” commented another.

What do you think of this adorable clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram dog video

Related Stories

trending

“Am here Linda!”: Tucker the doggo’s adorable reaction to ‘call your dog’s name’ challenge may make you say aww

PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:29 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP