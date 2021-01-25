Our little man knew! Puppy’s correct gender prediction leaves netizens gushing

Gender reveal parties are massive hits nowadays, with parents-to-be using all kinds of themes to announce their new addition to the family. Now, a clip featuring a puppy guessing the gender of the baby, an hour before the actual party, has won many hearts. Shared on Instagram by the dad-to-be Nathan Ryles, the video may make you say 'aww' repeatedly.

The clip starts with Rollo the puppy prancing towards Tori, the mom-to-be, as she holds a blue and a pink balloon in each hand. Rollo promptly bites the blue balloon. A few moments later, in the original gender reveal, Nathan bursts the balloon to disclose that it is indeed a boy. “Looks like we have a psychic little puppy,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

Take a look at the adorable video:

Shared on January 24, the clip has garnered over 10,200 views and tons of comments from netizens. While some congratulated the happy parents-to-be, others showered their love for the furry psychic.

“Our little man knew!” gushed an Instagram user. “Congratulations! Rollo just knew,” commented another.

What do you think of this adorable clip?