Outgoing UK envoy Alex Ellis reminisces his time in India, talks about Kishore Kumar and 'Sholay'

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, is all set to wrap up his tenure in India. As the UK envoy is bidding farewell, he shared a heartwarming video on X, showcasing his wonderful time in the country. Ellis reminisced about his favourite moments and shared his favourite movies, among other things. Snapshot of Alex Ellis talking about his time in India. (X/@UKinIndia)

As the official X handle of the UK in India posted the clip, in the caption of the post, they wrote, "Alex Ellis, naam toh suna he hoga? (You must have heard the name). The High Commissioner's digital diplomacy game has kept us entertained (and quite busy) over the past three years. As he wraps up his tenure in India, watch him relive some of his favourites?"

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In the video, he shares how it was a "great honour" for him to meet former President Ram Nath Kovind. Then he talks about “Chupke Chupke” and “Sholay” and says they are some of his favourite movies. He further mentions Kishore Kumar and even sings “Pal-Pal Dil Ke Paas”. (Also Read: British high commissioner Alex Ellis shares his ‘oops’ moment during UK PM Sunak's visit to India)

As the clip goes on, he also shares about the time he met Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar. At the end of the clip, he talks about some of his favourite foods and also recounts when he tore his trousers just before meeting the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Watch the video shared by the UK in India here:

This post was shared on March 20. Since being posted, it has gained more than 32,000 views. The post also has close to 200 likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: Alex Ellis shares this video after his ‘Sholay-chole’ tweet goes viral)

How did X users react to the post?

An individual wrote, "Congratulations on your remarkable leadership in India, @AlexWEllis! Your efforts in strengthening the UK-India friendship have been truly commendable. It was a pleasure to have met you and share wonderful experiences exploring the heritage and culture of Gujarat together. Wishing you all the best for your future endeavours! Looking forward to meeting you again in India or in the UK!"

A second added, "I wish you all the best in your future undertakings."

"Fantastic job by Alex in India," posted a third.