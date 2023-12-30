British high commissioner Alex Ellis shares his ‘oops’ moment during UK PM Sunak's visit to India

As the year draws to an end, people recollect their good and bad memories. Sometimes they also remember moments where they found themselves in a spot due to incidents that were out of their control. In a recent post on X, British high commissioner to India, Alex Ellis shared one such memory during UK PM Sunak's arrival in the country for the G20 summit in September. British high commissioner to India Alex Ellis along with UK PM Sunak, first lady on their visit to India in September.(X/Alex Ellis)

Ellis described how he had discovered a "huge rip" in his trousers while he was getting ready to welcome Sunak and his wife on their arrival in the country.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Ellis wrote in a series of posts, “One of the biggest moments for an ambassador/high commissioner is when your head of government visits the country to which you're accredited… Especially for the British high commissioner to India when your head of government is of Indian origin and his wife is Indian..."

“The red carpet unfurls… And I am ready, in my favourite suit - light, comfortable and my go to for many events. But as I get up to go to the aircraft, disaster strikes. Yes, I have a huge rip in my trousers. But the red carpet is unfurled, the Indian protocol is waiting, the plane door is about to open,” Ellis wrote narrating the incident.

The British high commissioner further amusingly shared how he navigated the awkward situation by firmly keeping his arms by his side and strategically positioning himself to steer clear of the probing lenses of photographers.

“…Note the firmly pressed arms tight by my side and careful positioning to be downwind of the photographers… all passes without incident, & the convoy is off,” he wrote.

The thread has accumulated numerous comments, with many users praising Ellis for maintaining a high level of professionalism throughout the entire situation. “Loved the narrative @AlexWEllis! You pulled it off beautifully,” wrote one user while another commented, “You held up well Sir!”