close_game
close_game
News / India News / British high commissioner Alex Ellis shares his ‘oops’ moment during UK PM Sunak's visit to India

British high commissioner Alex Ellis shares his ‘oops’ moment during UK PM Sunak's visit to India

ByHT News Desk
Dec 30, 2023 08:53 PM IST

The British high commissioner amusingly shared how he navigated the awkward situation by firmly keeping his arms by his side.

As the year draws to an end, people recollect their good and bad memories. Sometimes they also remember moments where they found themselves in a spot due to incidents that were out of their control. In a recent post on X, British high commissioner to India, Alex Ellis shared one such memory during UK PM Sunak's arrival in the country for the G20 summit in September.

British high commissioner to India Alex Ellis along with UK PM Sunak, first lady on their visit to India in September.(X/Alex Ellis)
British high commissioner to India Alex Ellis along with UK PM Sunak, first lady on their visit to India in September.(X/Alex Ellis)

Ellis described how he had discovered a "huge rip" in his trousers while he was getting ready to welcome Sunak and his wife on their arrival in the country.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Ellis wrote in a series of posts, “One of the biggest moments for an ambassador/high commissioner is when your head of government visits the country to which you're accredited… Especially for the British high commissioner to India when your head of government is of Indian origin and his wife is Indian..."

“The red carpet unfurls… And I am ready, in my favourite suit - light, comfortable and my go to for many events. But as I get up to go to the aircraft, disaster strikes. Yes, I have a huge rip in my trousers. But the red carpet is unfurled, the Indian protocol is waiting, the plane door is about to open,” Ellis wrote narrating the incident.

The British high commissioner further amusingly shared how he navigated the awkward situation by firmly keeping his arms by his side and strategically positioning himself to steer clear of the probing lenses of photographers.

“…Note the firmly pressed arms tight by my side and careful positioning to be downwind of the photographers… all passes without incident, & the convoy is off,” he wrote.

The thread has accumulated numerous comments, with many users praising Ellis for maintaining a high level of professionalism throughout the entire situation. “Loved the narrative @AlexWEllis! You pulled it off beautifully,” wrote one user while another commented, “You held up well Sir!”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out