Owl trapped inside car bumper gets rescued by man. Watch

The owl was taken for a proper medical check-up and a place to keep it under observation.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 08:14 PM IST
The image shows the owl being rescued.(Jukin media)

Animal rescue videos are the things that can make one smile widely. And this rescue clip featuring an owl is absolutely heartwarming. The video shows a man rescuing the owl from a difficult position as it was stuck inside a car. The incident was recorded at South Carolina, USA.

The recording starts with a shot of the owl inside the bumper grill of a car. As the video goes on, a man bends down under the bumper and takes hold of the frightened owl inside. After several minutes of careful attempts, the man successfully brings out the bird completely unharmed. The man then strokes the bird gently to make it a bit comfortable and then proceeds to put it in a cage. The bird was then taken for a proper medical check-up and a place to keep it under observation.

Check out the video.

Did the rescue video leave you with a happy feeling?

