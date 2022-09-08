Oxford graduate woman’s tribute to late grandfather leaves people emotional

Many prefer to take to various social media sites to share about their achievements with the world. Recent Oxford graduate Juhi Koré did that too and her post has left people emotional. In her share she talked about her late grandfather’s journey and how he is the one who taught her the value of education.

“In 1947, the year India was declared a free and independent country, not every citizen was allowed to live a free and independent life. One of those individuals was a young school-aged boy who belonged to a family of the lowest caste, in a rural village in Maharashtra. Despite being a school-aged boy, his family did not want him to attend school for two primary reasons: as the eldest of 4, he needed to work on a farm so his family could earn enough food; and his parents were afraid of how he might be treated by the students and teachers alike,” she wrote. Koré then added how his grandfather’s parents’ fear came true. However, instead of giving up, he became more determined and continued his studies.

In her post, she also talked about the person who helped her grandfather in his journey of life. “As every “hero’s journey” has a wise guru or champion, his was the school’s principal; a man who recognised the potential of this boy and after a few years of watching him excel in his academics, paid for his schooling and living expenses in the big city,” she added.

She then continued talking more about her granddad’s achievements and success. In a line she also added how she lost him last year but is sure that he is watching over her.

“In just two generations, he turned his reality of not being allowed to sit inside the classroom to having a granddaughter walk through the halls of the best university in the world. I’m so proud of him and I hope he’s proud of his legacy,” she wrote and concluded her post.

The post shared by a granddaughter about her late grandfather. (LinkedIn/@Juhi Koré)

Since being shared, her post has gathered over 30,000 reactions. It has also received numerous comments. While some wrote how the post left them emotional, a few others shared similar stories of their grandparents.

A comment on the granddaughter's emotional tribute to her grandfather. (LinkedIn/@Aparajita Das)

LinkedIn user reacted to granddaughter's post about her late grandfather. (LinkedIn/@Dr Işıl Top-Martinez)

“Not all heroes wear capes,” wrote a LinkedIn user. “The best thing I read in a while; very inspiring!” expressed another. “Young lady, he is watching you carry his baton forward. Cherish and pass on the torch to everyone you meet and through this post you did. Cheers. Live, love and laughter,” commented a third. “This is so heartfelt Juhi!! This is the culmination of a dream seen decades ago and I am sure your granddad is very proud of you. Keep on dreaming like he did!” expressed a fourth.

