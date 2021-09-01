Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Paddle boarder faces sea snake in the middle of the ocean. Watch fascinatingly terrifying video

Brodie Moss, an Australian filmmaker and ocean enthusiast, shared the video on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 07:53 PM IST
The picture taken from the video shows the snake swimming towards the paddle boarder.(Instagram/@brodiemoss)

A video involving a sea snake is creating a buzz online. The clip shows an encounter between the snake and a paddle boarder. Though fascinating to watch, chances are the clip will leave you feeling a bit scared too.

Brodie Moss, an Australian filmmaker and ocean enthusiast, shared the video of his encounter with the snake. He wrote that normally sea snakes avoid humans but during this time of the year they “aggressively” search for a mate. “This old fella who appeared from the ocean floor and followed me around on my paddle board before disappearing,” he added.

The video opens to show the snake swimming towards the paddle board. Within moments, it also places its head on the board. However, soon it glides through the water and disappears.

Take a look at the incredible video:

The post was shared a day ago and since being posted, it has gathered more than 70,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. People shared all kinds of comments while reacting to the video.

“Nope,” wrote an Instagram user. “Just no!!” shared another. “We see you are a snake whisperer,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

