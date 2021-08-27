Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Paddle boarders get delightful dolphin sighting at UK bay. Watch

A few seconds into the clip, a dolphin shoots up, followed by another dolphin.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 01:09 PM IST
The image shows the dolphins in the Swanage Bay.(Facebook/@Pierhead Watersports)

Paddle boarders and kayakers were in for a lovely surprise at Swanage Bay in UK as two dolphins were sighted swimming around the area. A video of the dolphins was shared on Facebook by Pierhead Watersports and has grabbed the attention of netizens.

The video starts with a person filming other people on paddleboats and kayaks. A few seconds into the clip, a dolphin shoots up, followed by another dolphin. The onlookers can be heard gasping at the amazing sight. “They clearly wanted to put on a show, so we went back to sure and grabbed as many members of staff as possible and told them to come out on the water,” owner of Pierhead Watersports told Bournemouth Echo Daily.

Take a look at the recording:

Shared on August 17, the clip has garnered over 19,000 views and several reactions. Netizens were delighted with the wonderful sight. While many expressed that the sight was indeed a rare one, others shared their eagerness to go for paddle boarding and kayaking and catch a glimpse of the dolphins.

“So envious. Thank you for the video though. I adore dolphins,” said a Facebook user. “What a different and amazing way to see the coast and the wildlife. Fantastic,” commented another. “This is just amazing,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

