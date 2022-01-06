Pakistani actor’s selfie with fire in background sparks meme fest on Twitter

When it comes to posts shared on the Internet, it is not always certain which ones will inspire the creative minds of netizens to turn it into trending memes. Case in point, this selfie of Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui that was shared on Instagram as part of a post about his participation in the "destruction ceremony" organised by the Customs Enforcement of Karachi in which some confiscated items were destroyed by lighting them on fire.

Siddiqui shared an image of himself from the event with the fire burning behind him. Take a look at the post he shared:

The selfie quickly made its way to Twitter and people didn’t give up the opportunity to share rib-tickling memes based on their day-to-day experiences. Here are some such memes:

This one about relationships with siblings may seem relatable to many:

Is this true for you too?

Then there is this hilarious one:

Check out some of the other memes:

This Twitter user, like a few others, was reminded of another popular meme known as 'the disaster girl':

Which of these memes did you like the most?

