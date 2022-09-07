Pakistani couple recreates Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai scene on their wedding day

Karan Johar's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai became a classic over the years and continues to spread its magic even after two decades of its release. And the videos that capture fans from around the world recreating various scenes from the film are proof. Now, a video of a Pakistani couple has surfaced online and is going viral for all the right reasons. The video shows the couple recreating the iconic scene from the film where Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol challenged each other after several years to play a basketball match. The scene is a hit with fans and is sure to take you on a trip down memory lane.

"Ilma & Taha, basketball first, shaadi later," read the caption posted alongside the video by an Instagram page named Chamak & More. The video, a montage of several photographs, shows bride Ilma in lehnga choli and groom Taha in kurta pyjama on a basketball court where Ilma tries to stop Taha from scoring a basket. A text insert on the video reads, "Pov: You're a fan of Rahul and Anjali."

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared on August 22 and has since accumulated over 2.4 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also received nearly two lakh likes and several comments.

"Rahul and Anjali all the way," wrote an Instagram user with several emoticons. Another shared, "Meri di ka naam Anjali or jiju ka naam Rahul hai (my sister's name is Anjali and brother in law's name is Rahul)." "Aww this is sooo cuteeee," posted a third. "Love this so much," commented a fourth.