Pakistani man dances to Ranbir Kapoor’s Pyar Hota Kayi Baar Hai, steals the show at best friend’s wedding

Do you regularly use social media? Then you may have seen videos that show friends of brides or grooms preparing special dance performances for them. One such video has created a buzz among people. This video shows the best friend of a bride stealing the show with his dance to Ranbir Kapoor’s Pyar Hota Kayi Baar Hai. The image shows the Pakistani man dancing to Pyar Hota Kayi Baar Hai. (Instagram/@theweddingministry)

The video is posted on an Instagram page called The Wedding Ministry. “Double-tap and tag your best friend. Let him know if he is not performing like this, then you are not inviting him. When you dance with all your heart you feel like there is no tomorrow. Hence proved by @hammadshoaib1 who just nailed it,” they wrote as they posted the video.

The clip opens to show Pakistani actor Hammad Shoaib dressed in traditional attire. He then goes on to show his cool dance moves to the hit Hindi track. His dance moves may make you want to shake a leg too.

Take a look at the dance video:

The video was posted on June 6. Since being shared, it has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 4.7 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the share has also received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the dance video:

“Absolutely amazing caption placement, could see all of his killer moves seamlessly!” praised an Instagram user. Another individual tagged a friend and added, “You better dance like this at my wedding.” A third joined, “My expectations”. A fourth wrote, “Wow. Just wow”.

About the song Pyar Hota Kayi Baar Hai

The song Pyar Hota Kayi Baar Hai is from the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar by Arijit Singh. It is picturised on Ranbir Kapoor. Released in 2023, Shraddha Kapoor plays the love interest of Ranbir Kapoor in this romantic comedy drama. What are your thoughts on the man’s performance on this Hindi track?