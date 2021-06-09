Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pakistani serial features Rabindra Sangeet, viral videos wow people
trending

Pakistani serial features Rabindra Sangeet, viral videos wow people

“When a Pakistani series uses Rabindra Sangeet,” reads the caption shared with one of the videos.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 12:34 PM IST
The image shows a scene from the Pakistani drama Dil Kya Karay which features the popular Rabindra Sangeet Amaro Porano Jaha Chay.(Screenshot)

Have you ever heard the saying “Music has no borders”? The words couldn’t be truer in case of these videos from a Pakistan TV show. They feature the popular Rabindra Sangeet Amaro Porano Jaha Chay. The videos are now going all kinds of viral and leaving people amazed.

“When a Pakistani series uses Rabindra Sangeet,” reads the caption of one of the videos. It shows a scene from the 2019 popular drama Dil Kya Karay. In the video, two characters are engaged in a conversation. Within a few moments, one of them starts singing the wonderful song.

Take a look at the video:

While replying to the tweet, another user of the micro-blogging platform shared another video from the show. They also added the details of the show in the caption. Check out the mesmerising video:

Both the videos received thousands of likes and hundreds of appreciative comments from people. Many expressed their love for the age old song.

“The pronunciation is so on point omg,” wrote a Twitter user. “Arre waah. Ki shundor uccharon! [Wow! What nice pronunciation],” shared another.

Haven’t heard the song? Here is a rendition of the song by Arijit Singh:

What are your thoughts on these viral videos of the Pakistani TV show?

Topics
twitter viral video
IND USA
