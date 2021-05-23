Home / Trending / Panda cub born during pandemic set to appear in front of live crowd at US zoo
trending

Panda cub born during pandemic set to appear in front of live crowd at US zoo

The cub, named Xiao Qi Ji, is the son of Tian Tian and Mei Xiang, who gave birth to him in August at age 22.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 10:35 AM IST
Panda cub Xiao Qi Ji hangs out in a tree on the reopening morning of Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, U.S., May 21, 2021. (REUTERS)

A giant panda cub born during the pandemic and so far only seen by the public on a virtual "Panda Cam" will greet visitors in person for the first time on Friday as the National Zoo in Washington reopens.

The cub, named Xiao Qi Ji, is the son of Tian Tian and Mei Xiang, who gave birth to him in August at age 22, thrilling zoo officials who thought she had a slim chance of having a fourth healthy cub.

The National Zoo, part of the Smithsonian Institution, will reopen Friday at 20% capacity, admitting 5,000 to 6,000 visitors a day, down from as many as 20,000 pre-pandemic.

The zoo closed in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic hit and reopened in July before shutting down again in November.

To minimize crowds, the zoo will issue timed-entry passes and have guests use one-way paths, according to its website. Visitors ages 2 and older must wear a mask.

Pandas were once listed as endangered but are now classified as vulnerable thanks to efforts to restore their habitat. There are an estimated 1,800 giant pandas in the wild.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
panda cub
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP