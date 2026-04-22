‘Papa ne auto chalaya, mummy ne ghar sambhala’: Mumbai man takes parents on first-ever flight
A video of the Mumbai man's parents enjoying their vacation after taking their first flight has gone viral.
A heartwarming video of a son surprising his hardworking parents with their first major vacation has won people’s hearts. The man took to Instagram to share his father’s transition from driving an auto-rickshaw to witnessing his mother’s adventurous spirit during a dream trip. For the man, seeing his parents, who spent their lives sacrificing for his future, finally live for themselves was more than just a holiday; he described their smiles as his "life's greatest achievement."
“Papa ne poori zindagi auto chalaya… aur mummy ne poori zindagi ghar sambhala [My father has driven auto his whole life and my mother has managed home],” Chetan Tambe wrote on Instagram.
Also Read: ‘From PTA meetings to this’: Bengaluru woman says parents asked her manager about her behaviour at work
He shared how they have never asked for much and “they only knew how to give.”
“On this trip, I saw a new side of them. While Dad was a bit hesitant, Mom turned out to be quite the adventurer! She tried everything from paragliding to riding ATVs,” reads his translated post.
He added, “Seeing them finally live for themselves after a lifetime of sacrificing for others was incredible. Honestly, the joy on their faces is my life's greatest achievement. Take your parents on a trip—their happiness is on another level.”{{/usCountry}}
He added, “Seeing them finally live for themselves after a lifetime of sacrificing for others was incredible. Honestly, the joy on their faces is my life's greatest achievement. Take your parents on a trip—their happiness is on another level.”{{/usCountry}}
Tambe shared a video which shows his parents’ reactions to his surprise. At one point, his dad affectionately tells him how proud he is of him.{{/usCountry}}
Tambe shared a video which shows his parents’ reactions to his surprise. At one point, his dad affectionately tells him how proud he is of him.{{/usCountry}}
How did social media react?{{/usCountry}}
How did social media react?{{/usCountry}}
An individual praised, “The best feeling in the world, proud of you.” Another expressed, “Every parent who is working hard to make their children successful must get a son or daughter like you.”
Also Read: ‘This is how proud parents look like’: Indian man takes mom, dad for office visit in Scotland
A third commented, “Watched this video many times, so happy to see that smile on their face.” A fourth wrote, “Lucky parents. A proud moment for them.” Many reacted to the post using heart or fire emoticons. Some also expressed how it left them emotional.