Papa ne auto chalaya, mummy ne ghar sambhala’: Mumbai man takes parents on first-ever flight

A heartwarming video of a son surprising his hardworking parents with their first major vacation has won people’s hearts. The man took to Instagram to share his father’s transition from driving an auto-rickshaw to witnessing his mother’s adventurous spirit during a dream trip. For the man, seeing his parents, who spent their lives sacrificing for his future, finally live for themselves was more than just a holiday; he described their smiles as his "life's greatest achievement."

The Mumbai man with his parents. (Instagram/@skip_with_chetan)

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“Papa ne poori zindagi auto chalaya… aur mummy ne poori zindagi ghar sambhala [My father has driven auto his whole life and my mother has managed home],” Chetan Tambe wrote on Instagram.

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He shared how they have never asked for much and “they only knew how to give.”

“On this trip, I saw a new side of them. While Dad was a bit hesitant, Mom turned out to be quite the adventurer! She tried everything from paragliding to riding ATVs,” reads his translated post.

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “Seeing them finally live for themselves after a lifetime of sacrificing for others was incredible. Honestly, the joy on their faces is my life's greatest achievement. Take your parents on a trip—their happiness is on another level.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Seeing them finally live for themselves after a lifetime of sacrificing for others was incredible. Honestly, the joy on their faces is my life's greatest achievement. Take your parents on a trip—their happiness is on another level.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Tambe shared a video which shows his parents’ reactions to his surprise. At one point, his dad affectionately tells him how proud he is of him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tambe shared a video which shows his parents’ reactions to his surprise. At one point, his dad affectionately tells him how proud he is of him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

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An individual praised, “The best feeling in the world, proud of you.” Another expressed, “Every parent who is working hard to make their children successful must get a son or daughter like you.”

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A third commented, “Watched this video many times, so happy to see that smile on their face.” A fourth wrote, “Lucky parents. A proud moment for them.” Many reacted to the post using heart or fire emoticons. Some also expressed how it left them emotional.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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