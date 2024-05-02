‘Parents demanding 65% of my salary’: Redditor's ordeal sparks discussion among netizens

A Redditor has sparked a discussion online after he posted how his parents are asking for 65% of his salary. After detailing his ordeal and revealing that his parents are keeping the money aside for his elder sister's wedding, it started a discussion among netizens on the platform. The Redditor shared how his parents ask him for ₹ 50,000 monthly.

In his post, the Redditor shared that he is from a middle-class family; his father earns ₹60,000 per month and has a few other investments. He also added that he and his sister were raised equally.

"I recently graduated, and I have been working in IT since September 2023 in NCR, and I earn 80k per month. I wanted to thank my parents for giving me my first salary, and I gave them 50 thousand rupees. Ever since then my parents are demanding 50 thousand rupees every month from me. I couldn't say no because they raised me, but I couldn't make my ends meet, and I had zero savings as of now." he wrote in the post.

He further added, "I feel that I am being controlled by them. One day, casually, I asked my parents what they were doing with the money I gave, and they answered that they were saving my money for my sister's marriage. My parents also confirmed that their wealth would be shared equally between us. I feel very bad because my sister, who is raised equally with me, will be eating my salary, which I earned without working apart from her share of family wealth. I don't feel like I am independent, and I don't get the feeling that I am building my wealth on my own."

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on May 1. Since being posted, it has gained more than 1,100 upvotes, and the numbers are only increasing. Numerous people also flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "You realised it early. I realised after giving lacs of rupees and even peace of mind. Parents will never make good use of money. Also, your value will decrease if you lose your job for any reason. Also, consider after a few years of a job, you will have less willingness to work for shitty managers. To get a great job, you will need financial safety. Without any financial safety, you will not get anything in life, have no confidence to switch jobs, have no partner to marry, and you will lose chances of making the right investment."

A second posted, "Move out, bro. I cannot ever imagine my parents doing this."

"Tell your parents that you will save the money your way, like in stocks and mutual funds. Don't hand over the money completely. That way, you will control the invested sum and have a feeling of ownership of the money. Convince them to trust you with the money by pointing out that you got a good job young and can be trusted with the money," commented a third.