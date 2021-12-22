Parents dress up as Gingerbread man and an elf to meet daughter at bus stop

It is Christmas time and the big day is just around the corner. Many people around the world who celebrate this occasion are very excited and are doing all they can to usher in the joy of the season. This video shared on Reddit, shows how these parents welcomed their daughter back from school in the spirit of the season.

The video opens to show an individual dressed in a Gingerbread costume dancing ever so jollily on the street. As the camera pans to the left, viewers can see the dad dancing as well while dressed as an elf. The parents keep on dancing in costume until their daughter gets off the bus. Upon seeing them, she says, “I’m walking home,” and just continues walking away. This doesn’t damper the parents’ enthusiasm though as they continue dancing.

“How we met our daughter at the bus,” reads the caption to this hilarious video.

Take a look for yourself:

Since being posted on the subReddit r/funny around nine hours ago, the video has garnered more than 6,500 upvotes and several reactions.

“Is she speaking to you yet?”, asked a Redditor. To this, the original poster replied, “Maybe next year.” “The energy was incredible,” complimented another. “This is one of the reasons you become a parent, so you can do stuff like this to your kids,” commented a third. “Gingerbread man has got the moves,” posted a fourth. “That's a solid childhood memory right there,” commented a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?