Parents introduce their elder twins to their newborn twins. Watch viral video

The Internet is filled with videos that show parents introducing their older kids to their newborn siblings. There is a latest addition to that list, and it shows parents introducing their elder twins to their newborn twins. Chances are, the video will leave you saying aww.

Mom June Quan, who is also a content creator, posted the video on Instagram. She also shared a descriptive caption to explain more about her babies meeting each other for the first time.

“I’ll forever remember this moment we introduced Harper and Knox to Zayn and Silas,” she wrote. “Harper and Knox are only 21 months old and don’t quite understand that mommy’s belly was big because there were two babies inside. They knew to point to my belly when we asked ‘where are the babies,’ but the concept of a ‘baby’ wasn’t clear. Even right after the Littles came home, they’d still point to my belly when asked about the ‘babies'. But after a couple days they quickly learned that the ‘babies’ from my belly are Zayn and Silas and are such loving, caring, and excited big siblings. We are so proud of them!” she added.

Take a look at the video of the meeting:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral and accumulated over 12 million views. The post further received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“This is soooo sweet. A big adjustment but they will be great bigs to the littles!” expressed an Instagram user. “This warms my heart. Congrats, can’t wait to see all the twins grow together!!!” expressed another. “Omg! So cute,” commented a third. “Aaaww they both looked surprised. But all 4 will be best friends!” wrote a fourth.

