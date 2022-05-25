Parents turn kid’s drawing into custom stuffed toy. His reaction is priceless

A video of a kid’s reaction to getting a stuffed toy based on one of his drawing is spreading joy on Reddit. The adorable video captures how the kid’s surprise turns into happiness once he realises that the gift he is holding is based on his imagination. The video is now making people smile and may leave you with a happy feeling too.

The video was posted with a caption that explains what is showcased in it. “Parents turned their son’s drawing animal into a custom made stuffed toy. The joy in his eyes is too pure,” it reads.

The video shows the kid opening a package to take out the stuffed toy. He happily sees it but soon he pauses and says that he needs to check something. The clip then shows him running to his room to check something. It is then revealed that the toy looks exactly like one of his drawings. The video ends with the kid hugging the toy and asking his parents, “How did you do this?”

Though it’s unclear when or where the video was first captured, it is now spreading delight online. Take a look at the wholesome video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, it has also accumulated nearly 12,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. A few also asked how they can get such custom stuffed toys made for their kids.

“Parents of the year,” shared a Reddit user. “I love how he runs to go check his art then realizes it’s better to bring the toy along with him,” posted another. “Gotta think there are very few things better to hear as a parent than the ‘how did you do this???’,” expressed a third. “I love the disbelief and then pure joy. So sweet,” wrote a fourth.

