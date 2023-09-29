Paris Fashion Week: People react to models in lamp dresses with live butterflies

Paris Fashion Week, a highly anticipated global fashion carnival showcasing Spring/Summer collections, kicked off in style on September 25. On day three of Paris Fashion Week, designer Jun Takahashi presented his creations with models lighting up the ramp in lamp dresses adorned with live butterflies and fresh flowers from the garden.

Models in lamp dresses walking the ramp at Paris Fashion Week. (Instagram/@undercover_lab)

The pictures from the show quickly went viral and received mixed reviews from people. While a section of social media users praised the collection and called it ‘dreamy’ and ‘magical,’ others criticised the brand, stating that ‘animals are not objects’ and that the collection is ‘tone deaf’.

“2024 Spring - Summer Women’s Collection ‘Deep Mist’,” reads the caption of the pictures shared on Instagram by fashion brand Undercover. The pictures show several models walking the ramp in terrarium dresses.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Undercover below:

The pictures were shared a day ago on Instagram. They have so far accumulated over 21,600 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts. While some liked the collection, others slammed the fashion brand and termed their collection ‘stupid and archaic’.

Here’s how people reacted to these pictures:

“GROSS! Live Butterflies in 2023? They would have been dead long before you attempted to ‘release them’ after. No one thought of a better idea within the company to go viral? A basic Beehive outfit with live bees promoting ‘save the bees’ would give you the same ‘shock’ factor you are looking for!” posted an individual.

Another added, “Really disgusting that you used live animals. So tone deaf.”

“This is art. Shaping the future of fashion!” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “This is so stupid and archaic, animals are not objects. Get better!”

“This is so incredible! Inspiring work,” remarked a fifth.

A sixth shared, “Dreamy,” while a seventh simply wrote, “Magic.”

