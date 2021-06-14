Home / Trending / Parle-G in chai: Tweeple spark meme-fest with viral clip of Mumbai car drowning in sinkhole
The image shows a hilarious meme based on the viral video of the car drowning in a sinkhole.(Twitter/@Aastha)
Parle-G in chai: Tweeple spark meme-fest with viral clip of Mumbai car drowning in sinkhole

  • The unfortunate incident recorded at Mumbai's Ghatkopar area sparked several memes on Twitter.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 07:28 PM IST

By now, you have probably laid your eyes on the viral clip of a car vanishing in a sinkhole without leaving a trace. The incident, shot in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area has grabbed much attention from netizens and has now evolved into a meme template on the micro-blogging site.

While many people were taken aback by the incident, others took a route of hilarity to relate the situation with some common instances in one’s life. From comparing the car’s situation to an over-dipped biscuit dissolving in a cup of tea to associating the incident with falling grades of a student, the memes are indeed rib-tickling.

Here are some of the best ones

The car was later fished out of the sinkhole with the help of a crane.

Did these memes crack you up too?

Topics
mumbai rain ghatkopar twitter viral video + 1 more
