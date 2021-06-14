Parle-G in chai: Tweeple spark meme-fest with viral clip of Mumbai car drowning in sinkhole

By now, you have probably laid your eyes on the viral clip of a car vanishing in a sinkhole without leaving a trace. The incident, shot in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area has grabbed much attention from netizens and has now evolved into a meme template on the micro-blogging site.

While many people were taken aback by the incident, others took a route of hilarity to relate the situation with some common instances in one’s life. From comparing the car’s situation to an over-dipped biscuit dissolving in a cup of tea to associating the incident with falling grades of a student, the memes are indeed rib-tickling.

Here are some of the best ones

“I thought I parked it right here.” pic.twitter.com/pgC8Qc7xJW — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 13, 2021

Owner of the Hyundai Venue that went into sinkhole in Mumbai after checking trending memes pic.twitter.com/vffW4dr3T2 — The Educated Moron (@EducatedMoron) June 14, 2021

The owner of this car when they come back: pic.twitter.com/Opk7mX1K04 — S🔥R (@iamsagarcastic) June 13, 2021

What you know about rollin’ down in the deep 🎶 pic.twitter.com/eIyGNB9B1h — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 13, 2021

Grades in higher classes be like : pic.twitter.com/QEPeJ5wwym — Tripped_.Kanya🙆❤️ (@Aastha____) June 13, 2021

*Nobody*

Parle g after seeing chai: pic.twitter.com/KFT6LAQhMS — Sindhi Chhokro (@seerwani_piyush) June 13, 2021

The car was later fished out of the sinkhole with the help of a crane.

#WATCH | A crane pulls out a car that sunk in a sinkhole in Mumbai's Ghatkopar#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/ZFn0ODsUu9 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

Did these memes crack you up too?