Car drowns in sinkhole in Mumbai, viral video shocks tweeple. Watch

In a shocking incident, a car was seen drowning in a deep sinkhole beside a parking area in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar. The incident was shot after heavy rains lashed Mumbai. The clip of the sinking car was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Rupin Sharma. Several other netizens took to the micro-blogging site to share the same horrifying video.

The clip starts with a shot of the car sinking in the hole. A few seconds into the clip, the car completely disappears inside the sinkhole proving how deep it is. In the end, the car completely sinks in the hole without leaving a trace.

Take a look at the recording:

News agency ANI tweeted some information about the situation. According to the tweet, the sinkhole was in fact a deep well covered by a concrete slab. After the heavy rains, the slab washed away, exposing the deep well.

Maharashtra: A viral video shows a car sinking in a sinkhole in Mumbai's Ghatkopar



Traffic Police says,"There was a well at the place. Some people covered it with concrete slab&started parking cars over it. Incident occurred due to land subsidence following rain. No one injured" pic.twitter.com/N8Tys2BrUY — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

Shared some three hours ago, the clip shared by IPS officer Rupin Sharma has garnered many views and reactions. People were shocked to see the unfortunate fate of the car. Many were puzzled to see such a deep sinkhole out of nowhere. Others expressed their dismay at the situation and the owner’s possible thoughts after the incident.

Thankfully no one was injured during the incident.