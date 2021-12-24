Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Parrot provides ‘tech support’ to human, just not in the way you would expect
trending

Parrot provides ‘tech support’ to human, just not in the way you would expect

This video shows how a pet parrot picks up one key after the other from its human's computer keyboard.
The pet parrot after hopping onto its human's computer keyboard. (Jukin Media)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 04:21 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The Internet is filled with videos that show how pets often stay eager to help their humans in any way they can. This video of a parrot also shows the bird doing just that but not in the way you would expect. The video showcases how the bird is providing ‘tech support’ to its human by picking up the keys from their computer keyboard.

The video is less than a minute long. However, there is a chance that you will end up watching this hilarious video over and over again.

The clip opens to show a parrot standing on top of a keyboard kept on a table. Initially, the bird looks intently at one of the keys and then uses its beak to pick it up. A person then takes it away from the bird to ensure that it doesn’t end up swallowing the object. The undeterred bird, however, goes on picking one key after another that the human keeps on taking away. This goes on for the rest of the video until the bird flies away.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parrot cute video
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
National Consumer Rights Day 2021
Merry Christmas
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP