Parrots make video calls to each other to make new ‘friends’

We love to often video call and chat with our friends. No doubt that makes us happy. To give the same happiness to the parrots kept as pets, a group of scientists came up with a unique idea. They taught some pet parrots to video call other parrots to make new ‘friends’. A video shared on YouTube shows the birds doing just that. It also explains how the feathered creatures would benefit from virtually connecting with their peers.

The video opens with the narrator explaining the context of the study. “Over 20 million parrots are kept as pets in the US. Despite their high cognitive, social and emotional needs, they often lack appropriate enrichment,” they say. The narrator then goes on to explain more about the study and the methods. They also explain how the birds were trained to make video calls. The video then shows the bird calling their ‘friends’. The clip ends with the narrator explaining the benefits of the study.

“ Following a pilot experiment and expert survey, we ran a three-month study with 18 pet birds to evaluate the potential value and usability of a parrot-parrot video-calling system. We assessed the system in terms of perception, agency, engagement, and overall perceived benefits. With 147 bird-triggered calls, our results show that 1) every bird used the system, 2) most birds exhibited high motivation and intentionality, and 3) all caretakers reported perceived benefits, some arguably life-transformative, such as learning to forage or even to fly by watching others,” reads a part of the caption posted along with the video.

The video was posted on April 18. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 55,400 views. The clip has also prompted people to post various comments.

“This was the most wholesome info I didn't even realised I needed all year! I hope this programme will continue and spread,” expressed another. “Cool! When the bird feels better, than it’s all for the good and the well-being of the bird,” commented a third. “Amazing idea,” shared a fourth. “Wow. Just wow. This is brilliant work on your part, as well as on the part of the animals and caretakers,” wrote a fourth.

