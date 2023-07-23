Partially blind cat’s way of communicating with humans in lift wins hearts

Cat videos are simply heartwarming to watch, and there’s no denying that. Especially those videos that show the kitties communicating with humans in their own ways. Those are the videos that can leave someone with a wide smile. Just like this clip shared on Twitter that shows a partially blind cat named Ginger. The video captures the cat’s way of communicating with humans in a lift.

The image shows the partially blind cat named Ginger. (Twitter/@manishariprasad)

Filmmaker Manish Hariprasad shared the video on Twitter along with a descriptive caption. “Meet Ginger. He came to our building as an old, partially blind fellow. Now he owns the building, all the homes in it and us. He hates taking the stairs, so he meows us around till we take him to the desired floor. 1 Meow means 3rd floor, No Meow means 'wherever you're going',” he wrote.

What does this video of a cat show?

The video opens to show Ginger waiting patiently in front of an elevator. Within moments, the doors open, and he walks inside and settles down. A person is also heard asking him which floor he wants to go to. To which Ginger remains silent. However, as soon as the elevator starts riding, he quietly goes in front of the doors and sits. After a few moments, he meows, and a man answers back, saying that they’re indeed going to the third floor. The video ends with Ginger going out of the lift at his designated floor.

Take a look at this video of an adorable cat named Ginger:

Isn’t the video absolutely heartwarming? Several netizens thought so and shared their reactions in the comments section of the clip.

How did Twitter users react to this video of a cat named Ginger?

“Thank you and the entire community for treating Ginger so well and loving him,” posted a Twitter user. “And then where does he go?” asked another. To which, Hariprasad replied, “Wherever he pleases.” A third joked, “You’re blessed to have Ginger as your landlord. Respect his wishes and you’ll all prosper.” A fourth added, “How compassionate and beautiful is this. Compliments to the whole housing society.” A fifth wrote, “How wonderful to see Ginger explain where he wants to go! Your building must have kind hearted people including you to treat him so well.”

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 95,600 views and counting. Additionally, the share has received more than 1,400 likes. What are your thoughts on this video that shows how a cat named Ginger communicates with the residents of a building?

